Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after Lowestoft crash
Published: 11:42 AM November 6, 2021
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a crash in Lowestoft this morning.
The smash happened in Victoria Road at 7am Saturday.
The man was also arrested with failing to stop at a crash and dangerous driving and was taken in for questioning.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot.
Work by Suffolk Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team later led them to the motorist's location.
Victoria Road was closed by police following the crash and remained blocked for several hours.
Suffolk Police have been approached for more information.
