Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:58 PM November 11, 2021
The entrance to the footpath near Gunton Woods, Lowestoft, where the incident occurred.

The entrance to the footpath near Gunton Woods, where the pair had arranged to meet. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Lowestoft. 

The incident happened at some point between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday, October 28. 

A 17-year-old girl and a man in his 20s, who are known to each other, had arranged to meet and were walking together along the footpath near Gunton Woods.

An allegation of sexual assault was subsequently reported to police and officers have been conducting enquiries.

The man was released on bail until Tuesday, November 23, pending further enquiries.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the pair in the vicinity of the woodland path at the time the incident occurred to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60627/21, on either 101 or by emailing Samuel.JONES@suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News

