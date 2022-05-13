Man arrested and charged following robbery at Shell garage

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery.

Police were called to the Shell garage on Lowestoft High Street at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, May 10, following reports of a robbery.

Jerry Lawson, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 12.

He has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, June 9.