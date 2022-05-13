News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested and charged following robbery at Shell garage

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:30 PM May 13, 2022
Fuel prices at Shell in Lowestoft.

Shell on Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery.

Police were called to the Shell garage on Lowestoft High Street at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, May 10, following reports of a robbery.

Jerry Lawson, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 12.

He has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, June 9.

