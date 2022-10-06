Man arrested in connection with class A drug dealing and vehicle thefts

A man has been arrested in connection with drug dealing and thefts in Lowestoft

A man has been arrested in connection with class A drug dealing and vehicle thefts in a seaside town.

It comes after police raided a home on London Road South in Lowestoft on Wednesday, October 5, where a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, theft from a vehicle and theft of a pedal cycle.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station and has now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime number 37/63682/22.