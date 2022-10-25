Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after cash and scales found

A man was arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in the Fen Park area of Lowestoft - Credit: Google/PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs after police discovered cash, phones and scales following a search.

Officers were patrolling the Fen Park area in Lowestoft at 10pm on Wednesday, October 19, when they stopped a "suspicious-looking individual" in an alleyway between Southwell Road and Beaconsfield Road.

The man was searched and a quantity of cash, scales and two mobile phones were discovered.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs.

He has since been released and enquiries continue.