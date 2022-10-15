News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after town centre crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2022
The scene of the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft

The scene of the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft. - Credit: Duncan Boggis

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following an early morning crash.

Police were called out after a car crashed in to a series of bollards close to Lowestoft town centre.

Officers responded following the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft at 8.37am on Monday, October 10.

The crash led to slow moving traffic in the area and reports of delays.

A police spokesman said: "The driver failed a drugs wipe at the scene and was arrested.

"Luckily no injuries were sustained.

"A 36-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

"He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspended prison sentence for man caught with indecent images
  2. 2 Town centre to be transformed with return of Halloween fun for all
  3. 3 'A true inspiration': Touching tributes to dance school founder
  1. 4 Van stolen during daylight raid
  2. 5 A146 closed after three-vehicle crash
  3. 6 11 face action after anti-social drivers banned from retail park
  4. 7 'Crucial time' for town centre as business group unveil new board
  5. 8 Bernard Matthews fined £400,000 as worker left paralysed after accident
  6. 9 Is this Norfolk's greatest ever sportsman?
  7. 10 Eighty jobs lost as Suffolk training provider enters administration

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/CJ/18645/22 on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Vacant land Leisure Way Lowestoft earmarked for new McDonald's restaurant Travelodge 

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant on vacant land moves a step closer

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sausage dog walk in SOuthwold 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Woods Loke Primary School

School's joy as inspection fails to find any flaws

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon