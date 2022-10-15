Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after town centre crash

The scene of the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft. - Credit: Duncan Boggis

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following an early morning crash.

Police were called out after a car crashed in to a series of bollards close to Lowestoft town centre.

Officers responded following the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft at 8.37am on Monday, October 10.

The crash led to slow moving traffic in the area and reports of delays.

A police spokesman said: "The driver failed a drugs wipe at the scene and was arrested.

"Luckily no injuries were sustained.

"A 36-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

"He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/CJ/18645/22 on 101.