Arrest made after man hit with club and knife during Lowestoft assault

An alleyway was cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been arrested in connection with an early morning assault in Lowestoft.

Investigations are continuing after a man was hit with a club and struck with a knife during the attack last month.

The man suffered head injuries after he was hit on the neck and head in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 11.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, had met a group who were known to him at around 1.35am, when he tried to resolve a previous argument.

After the conversation, the man walked away when he was attacked by three men.

The victim continued to walk away from the scene, leaving a trail of blood as he headed towards the Jubilee petrol station. His injuries weren't life threatening.

Last month inquiries were ongoing in the hunt for the three men.

Now, one man has been arrested and bailed as investigations continue.

A police spokesman said: "A 29-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested on October 5 and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC, before being bailed to return on November 1. Investigations continue."

Anyone who saw the incident, or has any information, should contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime number 37/50234/21 on 101.







