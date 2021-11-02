Police dog catches suspected shed burglar in Lowestoft

A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into two sheds in Lowestoft after a police dog helped to find him.

Lowestoft Police received reports overnight that a man had been breaking into secure sheds.

A police dog was deployed and a man was located. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary non-dwelling and possession of cannabis.

The man remains in custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers are asking people to contact them using 37/61482/21 as a reference.

