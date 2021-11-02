News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police dog catches suspected shed burglar in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:23 AM November 2, 2021
Police officer

Lowestoft Police arrest shed burglar using dog unit - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into two sheds in Lowestoft after a police dog helped to find him.

Lowestoft Police received reports overnight that a man had been breaking into secure sheds.

A police dog was deployed and a man was located. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary non-dwelling and possession of cannabis.

The man remains in custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and officers are asking people to contact them using 37/61482/21 as a reference.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Allison Small Wayne Alden new Coffee Rush @ The Farm Lowestoft

New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
East Point Pavilion Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

New operator to be unveiled for Lowestoft pavilion regeneration

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live

Vulnerable man abused by group of youths in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Gunton Hall (pictured) and Corton Coastal Village are searching for 23 new members of staff.

Hotels launch search for more than 20 new staff members

Sean Galea-Pace

person