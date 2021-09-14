Man arrested for indecent exposure in Kessingland

Published: 2:36 PM September 14, 2021

A man has been arrested following the incident in June - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for indecent exposure, following an incident at a Kessingland bus stop.

On Friday June 25, at 7.45am, a man exposed himself to two female victims who were waiting at the bus stop on Field Lane. He then walked off towards the beach.

Police arrested a man on September 6 on suspicion of indecent exposure and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.