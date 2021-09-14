News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Kessingland

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:36 PM September 14, 2021   
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for indecent exposure, following an incident at a Kessingland bus stop.

On Friday June 25, at 7.45am, a man exposed himself to two female victims who were waiting at the bus stop on Field Lane. He then walked off towards the beach.

Police arrested a man on September 6 on suspicion of indecent exposure and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

He was subsequently released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon