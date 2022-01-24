News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested in Lowestoft after stop and search finds cannabis and cash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:48 PM January 24, 2022
Man arrested in Sussex Road Lowestoft

Officers conducting patrols in Lowestoft arrested a man after a stop and search found cannabis and cash in his possession. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been arrested in Lowestoft after cannabis and cash were found during a stop and search.

A 48-year-old man was stopped in Sussex Road on Friday, January 21, at 7pm while officers were conducting antisocial behaviour patrols.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found during the stop and search.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

banksy lowestoft

Landlord 'sells Lowestoft Banksy work for £2 million'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
jack why

Suffolk County Council

Mum 'ecstatic' as SEND placement finally found for son with complex needs

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Burrows, of London Road South in Lowestoft

Lowestoft man used toy gun to steal can of Dr Pepper from kebab shop

Jane Hunt

person
The 'Full English' is still the favourite way to start the day.

Seven places to get a fry-up in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon