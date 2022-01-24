Man arrested in Lowestoft after stop and search finds cannabis and cash

Officers conducting patrols in Lowestoft arrested a man after a stop and search found cannabis and cash in his possession. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been arrested in Lowestoft after cannabis and cash were found during a stop and search.

A 48-year-old man was stopped in Sussex Road on Friday, January 21, at 7pm while officers were conducting antisocial behaviour patrols.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found during the stop and search.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

#eastkestrel were out on their ASB patrols last week in #Lowestoft & they stop searched a male on Sussex Road under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Cannabis & cash was seized during the search and the male was arrested and taken to custody. Ref 37/4288/22 #1330 #onpatrol pic.twitter.com/w1b9L9x2zW — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) January 24, 2022

