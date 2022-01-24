Man arrested in Lowestoft after stop and search finds cannabis and cash
A man has been arrested in Lowestoft after cannabis and cash were found during a stop and search.
A 48-year-old man was stopped in Sussex Road on Friday, January 21, at 7pm while officers were conducting antisocial behaviour patrols.
A quantity of cannabis and cash were found during the stop and search.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
