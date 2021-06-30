Man arrested following fight after England's Euros win over Germany

Video

Published: 8:44 PM June 30, 2021

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after another man was injured in Oulton Broad.

Trouble flared on Bridge Road as police responded to reports that a group of people were fighting about 10.05pm on Tuesday, June 29.

With one man suffering a "minor" neck injury, a police spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains."

Police have thanked England fans and pub staff in Suffolk for their support and good behaviour after the Three Lions' progressed to the quarter finals with victory over Germany.

Suffolk Constabulary received just seven calls across the entire county on Tuesday evening following the knockout stage match, the majority of which were noise complaints over rowdy behaviour outside pubs.

The spokesman said: “We want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their support so far in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way."







