Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft
Published: 2:29 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a raid at an address in Lowestoft.
Officers executed a warrant on Tuesday, June 21, at a property in Bevan Street West.
A quantity of cannabis and cash were found inside and a 20-year-old man was arrested at about 11.40am.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.