Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid at a property in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a raid at an address in Lowestoft.

Officers executed a warrant on Tuesday, June 21, at a property in Bevan Street West.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found inside and a 20-year-old man was arrested at about 11.40am.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.