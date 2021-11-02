Man arrested for drug dealing near Lowestoft flats

A man has been arrested for drug dealing on Wollaston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested for drug dealing near a block of flats in Lowestoft.

Police were called to reports of suspicious activity near a block of flats on Wollaston Road in the town at 2.45am this morning, where they arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of class A substances with intent to supply.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and use the reference number 37/61478/21.