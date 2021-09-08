News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:54 PM September 8, 2021   
A 53-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Lowestoft

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in lowestoft - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 37-year old man sustained head injuries on Tuesday evening after being punched and stamped on in Lowestoft.

It is thought two males assaulted the man on Gordon Road between 6pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday September 7.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who committed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/49499/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

