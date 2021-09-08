Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft

Published: 5:54 PM September 8, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in lowestoft - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 37-year old man sustained head injuries on Tuesday evening after being punched and stamped on in Lowestoft.

It is thought two males assaulted the man on Gordon Road between 6pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday September 7.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who committed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/49499/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org