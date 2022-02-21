News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man left with broken nose after assault outside Starbucks

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:06 PM February 21, 2022
A man was assaulted in London Road North in Lowestoft town centre on New Year's Day.

A man was assaulted in London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Lowestoft town centre.

The victim was walking along London Road North, opposite Starbucks, between 1.45am and 2.15am on Saturday, January 1 when he was approached by a group of men.

After a verbal altercation, the men attacked the victim leaving him with bruising and a broken nose.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who may have information, images, or footage which could help in their inquiry to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/289/22.

Those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sean Galea-Pace
Robbie Nichols
Sean Galea-Pace
