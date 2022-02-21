Man left with broken nose after assault outside Starbucks

A man was assaulted in London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Lowestoft town centre.

The victim was walking along London Road North, opposite Starbucks, between 1.45am and 2.15am on Saturday, January 1 when he was approached by a group of men.

After a verbal altercation, the men attacked the victim leaving him with bruising and a broken nose.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who may have information, images, or footage which could help in their inquiry to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/289/22.

Those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

