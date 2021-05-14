Lowestoft man badly hurt after being attacked by gang in his own home

Published: 10:58 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM May 14, 2021

The man who was attacked recently in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A man has re-lived the ordeal of being beaten up by three men who barged into his home.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, was attacked in his property in Denmark Road, Lowestoft, on Saturday, May 8 at about 10.30am.

"I made myself a cup of tea, put the telly on, then there was a knock on the window," said the man.

The victim, who recognised the visitor, said: "I let him in, as he usually just goes straight to another flat.

"Then, the man with two other blokes barged into my room.

The man let in his attackers, thinking they were going to another flat. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"One sat on the chair, the others stood beside the freezer."

The visitors demanded the man for money, but he told them he didn't have any.

The man continued: "The next thing I knew, I was in an arm lock while the other two pounded my face and ribs.

The man went to hospital following the attack. - Credit: Archant

"Afterwards, they did drugs in my room.

"They said if you report it to the police, we'll come back and get you again.

"They took my phone and my house keys."

After being beaten, the man went to a friend's house while they arranged for him a place to stay.

"In the afternoon, we went to the police station and then to the hospital," said the man.

"I had a severely swollen eye, chipped bones, badly bruised ribs and marks across my body from where I was attacked with a belt.

The man was attacked with a belt. - Credit: Archant

"I was in hospital for seven hours, and I am now on painkillers to sleep.

"The first three nights were terrible."

The man hasn't returned to his home.

"I don't want to be on my own," the man said.

"I'm looking to move away, nearer my family and away from all this."

There was previously a robbery on Denmark Road, Lowestoft in April 2020. Three people were charged the following month.

Enquiries into the incident continue but anyone with information about the incident or know who was responsible please contact Lowestoft CID by email EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, call 101 or provide the information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.