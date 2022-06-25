Man in 20s to answer bail next month following neglect arrest
- Credit: Google Images
A man arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect is set to answer bail next month.
Police launched an appeal after two toddlers had been found alone in a street earlier this month.
The two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft at about 9.30am on Monday, June 13.
The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.
They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.
Later, police said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect of two children."
He was interviewed by officers and later released on police bail.
With inquiries continuing, this week a police spokesman said: "The man remains on police bail until Monday, July 11."