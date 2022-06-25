News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man in 20s to answer bail next month following neglect arrest

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:36 AM June 25, 2022
Two toddlers Crown Street West, Lowestoft reunited

Two toddlers were found on Crown Street West, Lowestoft before they were reunited with family. - Credit: Google Images

A man arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of neglect is set to answer bail next month.

Police launched an appeal after two toddlers had been found alone in a street earlier this month.

The two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than 12 months old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft at about 9.30am on Monday, June 13.

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

Later, police said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect of two children."

He was interviewed by officers and later released on police bail.

With inquiries continuing, this week a police spokesman said: "The man remains on police bail until Monday, July 11."


Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. The Funky Feet School of Dance in front of Pakefiel

Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The QD store in Lowestoft, which is marking its first anniversary back in the town with an event thi

Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Gallery

First Light Festival 2022: 80 photos of fun on the beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A statue and water feature was unveiled with a splash by Stephen (Swampy) Berry

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon