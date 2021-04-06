News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man bitten by dog in seafront gardens

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:09 PM April 6, 2021
A man was left in need of hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in a seafront garden.

Suffolk Police is attempting to trace the owner of the dog following the incident in Kensington Gardens, near to the bowling green last week.

A spokesperson said: "A medium-sized dog, believed to be a cross-breed collie, was with a man who was sitting outside the café.

"Another man approached and reached out to stroke the dog when it lurched forward and bit him."

The victim suffered cuts to his hand which required hospital treatment in the incident, which took place at around 11.30am on Tuesday, March 30.

The owner of the dog is described as a white man, in his 50s and of a portly build.

Anyone who believes they may know the owner is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 16746/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

