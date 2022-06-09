Man brandished hammer to steal car keys at garage

Jerry Lawson admitted robbery and possessing a claw hammer at the Shell garage in High Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A 32-year-old man will be sentenced next month after he admitted robbing a motorist of his car keys at a garage in Lowestoft.

During the incident at the Shell Garage in High Street on May 10, Jerry Lawson brandished a claw hammer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lawson, of no fixed address, appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the court via prison video link on Thursday, June 9, and admitted robbery and possessing the claw hammer in a public place.

A man in 50s was returning to his Nissan Duke at the Shell Garage after paying for fuel when he was kicked from behind.

He fell to the ground before being threatened with a claw hammer.

Lawson had made several failed attempts to start the car before fleeing with the keys.

Officers then chased him on foot before arresting him at the Britten Shopping Centre minutes later.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until July 8 and asked the probation service to prepare a report to consider the issue of dangerousness.

Lawson was remanded in custody.