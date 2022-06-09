Man brandished hammer to steal car keys at garage
- Credit: Reece Hanson
A 32-year-old man will be sentenced next month after he admitted robbing a motorist of his car keys at a garage in Lowestoft.
During the incident at the Shell Garage in High Street on May 10, Jerry Lawson brandished a claw hammer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Lawson, of no fixed address, appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the court via prison video link on Thursday, June 9, and admitted robbery and possessing the claw hammer in a public place.
A man in 50s was returning to his Nissan Duke at the Shell Garage after paying for fuel when he was kicked from behind.
He fell to the ground before being threatened with a claw hammer.
Lawson had made several failed attempts to start the car before fleeing with the keys.
Officers then chased him on foot before arresting him at the Britten Shopping Centre minutes later.
Most Read
- 1 Pair banned from keeping pets after cats found in 'very soiled' conditions
- 2 Have your say on future options for Pakefield coast
- 3 New garden room extension earmarked for pub and restaurant
- 4 Much-loved former lifeboat coxswain remembered after sudden death
- 5 Man exposes himself to woman in Lowestoft
- 6 Village road to close temporarily for maintenance works
- 7 Moomins and murals: Suffolk Libraries to return to First Light Festival
- 8 Lifeboat aids racing yacht from Belgium 'stuck fast' on sandbank
- 9 Road to be closed temporarily for 'emergency' drainage works
- 10 Man brandished hammer to steal car keys at garage
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until July 8 and asked the probation service to prepare a report to consider the issue of dangerousness.
Lawson was remanded in custody.