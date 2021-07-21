News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man charged after late night crash in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:52 PM July 21, 2021   
Police responded following a single vehicle crash at about 11.45pm on Monday, July 19 on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A man has been charged with four driving offences after a crash in Lowestoft.

A Vauxhall Corsa had to be recovered following the crash, with a man arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Stephen Knowles, 27, of Notley Road in Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT.

"He has been released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on August 11."

