Man charged after late night crash in Lowestoft

Published: 1:52 PM July 21, 2021

A man has been charged with four driving offences after a crash in Lowestoft.

Police responded following a single vehicle crash at about 11.45pm on Monday, July 19 on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft.

A Vauxhall Corsa had to be recovered following the crash, with a man arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Stephen Knowles, 27, of Notley Road in Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT.

"He has been released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on August 11."