Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man charged over screwdriver robbery of teen

Jasper King

Published: 12:25 PM June 11, 2021   
attack

The attack happened on Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a teenager was threatened with a screwdriver and robbed of his mountain bike, iPhone and personal items.

At about 11.20pm on Wednesday, June 9 on Yarmouth Road a 17-year-old boy was pushed to the ground by a suspect who then pulled out a screwdriver and pressed it to his chest and neck. 

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of robbery and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

32-year-old Nicholas Everett of London Road South in Lowestoft was charged with robbery and and possession of offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today. (Friday, June 11).

Lowestoft News

