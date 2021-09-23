Man charged with robbery after threatening staff with toy gun

Published: 11:31 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM September 23, 2021

A man charged with robbing a soft drink from a takeaway by threatening them with a toy gun is to appear in court today.

Police were called to Kings Kebab on London Road at approximately 11:40pm on Tuesday, September 21, where a male was alleged to have threatened staff with a gun before taking a can of soft drink and leaving on foot.

Minutes later, police were called again by a man who said he had been threatened by a male carrying a gun in the communal area of a flat on London Road South.

A number of units attended, including armed officers, and at 12.54am a suspect was located and arrested before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Daniel Burrows, 33, of London Road South in Lowestoft, has been charged with possession of a firearm, namely a toy gun, with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery and possession of a class B controlled drug, namely cannabis.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, September 23).

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact East CID at Suffolk Police quoting ref 37/52619/21.