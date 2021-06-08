Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
- Credit: Google images
A 50-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences after scaling the roof of a building near a town centre.
Concerns for the safety of a man were sparked during a six-hour rooftop incident in Lowestoft last Tuesday, June 1.
Police and three fire crews responded following reports that a man was up on a roof in the High Street area of Lowestoft, not far from the Triangle Market shopping area, at 12.23pm.
Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and two crews from Norfolk were called to assist with "an extraction at height" as police officers attempted to engage with the man.
About six hours later, around 6.25pm, a 50-year-old man was arrested.
A police spokesman said: "Gary Parker, 50, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with four counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault, using threatening/abusive/insulting words, behaviour to cause harassment/alarm and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty."
Parker appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, June 3 and he is next due to answer the charges when he appears at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.
Most Read
- 1 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
- 2 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
- 3 Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs
- 4 Pub to operate ticket only event for Euros amid Covid uncertainty
- 5 Man indecently exposed himself at town's cemetery
- 6 Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'
- 7 Piglet rescued after falling down cliff and getting stuck
- 8 Pub unveils 42ft mural showing sporting triumph ahead of Euros
- 9 Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic to be held in town pharmacy
- 10 Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics