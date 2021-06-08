News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:21 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM June 8, 2021
Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3. - Credit: Google images

A 50-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences after scaling the roof of a building near a town centre.

Concerns for the safety of a man were sparked during a six-hour rooftop incident in Lowestoft last Tuesday, June 1.

Police and three fire crews responded following reports that a man was up on a roof in the High Street area of Lowestoft, not far from the Triangle Market shopping area, at 12.23pm.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and two crews from Norfolk were called to assist with "an extraction at height" as police officers attempted to engage with the man.

About six hours later, around 6.25pm, a 50-year-old man was arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Gary Parker, 50, of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with four counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault, using threatening/abusive/insulting words, behaviour to cause harassment/alarm and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty."

Parker appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, June 3 and he is next due to answer the charges when he appears at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.



