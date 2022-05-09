News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man chased and verbally harassed in Lowestoft park

Owen Sennitt

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:35 AM May 9, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was chased and verbally harassed by two men in a Lowestoft Park - Credit: Archant

A man was left "alarmed and distressed" after he was chased and verbally harassed by two other men in a Lowestoft park.

The incident happened in Normanston Park at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 8.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

One of the suspects is described as white, aged about 30 and is 5ft 9 inches tall with short, fair hair and wearing black shorts and top.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 37/27749/22.

You can contact the police by calling 101 or via email at ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or on its website at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

