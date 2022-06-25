Investigation closed after man chased in park

The hunt to trace two men who chased and verbally harassed another man in a Lowestoft park has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses as a man was left "alarmed and distressed" after being chased and verbally harassed by two other men in Normanston Park at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 8.

One of the suspects police were keen to trace was described as white, aged about 30, about 5ft 9ins tall with short, fair hair.

He was wearing black shorts and a top.

This week, more than a month on from the incident, a police spokesman said: "All reasonable enquiries were conducted but no suspect identified, so the investigation has been finalised pending any new information coming to light."

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference number 37/27749/22 via 101.