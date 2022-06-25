News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigation closed after man chased in park

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:11 PM June 25, 2022
Normanston Park in Lowestoft

Normanston Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The hunt to trace two men who chased and verbally harassed another man in a Lowestoft park has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses as a man was left "alarmed and distressed" after being chased and verbally harassed by two other men in Normanston Park at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 8.

One of the suspects police were keen to trace was described as white, aged about 30, about 5ft 9ins tall with short, fair hair.

He was wearing black shorts and a top.

This week, more than a month on from the incident, a police spokesman said: "All reasonable enquiries were conducted but no suspect identified, so the investigation has been finalised pending any new information coming to light."

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference number 37/27749/22 via 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. The Funky Feet School of Dance in front of Pakefiel

Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The QD store in Lowestoft, which is marking its first anniversary back in the town with an event thi

Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Gallery

First Light Festival 2022: 80 photos of fun on the beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A statue and water feature was unveiled with a splash by Stephen (Swampy) Berry

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon