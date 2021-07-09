Man denies threatening teen with screwdriver during Lowestoft robbery

Published: 6:44 PM July 9, 2021

Everett was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man has denied threatening a teenager with a screwdriver and robbing him of his mountain bike, iPhone and personal items.

The trial of a 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the robbery in Lowestoft will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, via a prison video link, was Nicholas Everett of London Road South, Lowestoft.

He pleaded not guilty to robbery and possessing a screwdriver on June 9 this year.

Everett was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, at about 11.20pm.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 15.

Judge David Pugh remanded Everett in custody.