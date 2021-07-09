News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man denies threatening teen with screwdriver during Lowestoft robbery

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:44 PM July 9, 2021   
Everett was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

Everett was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A man has denied threatening a teenager with a screwdriver and robbing him of his mountain bike, iPhone and personal items.

The trial of a 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the robbery in Lowestoft will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, via a prison video link, was Nicholas Everett of London Road South, Lowestoft.

He pleaded not guilty to robbery and possessing a screwdriver on June 9 this year.

Everett was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, at about 11.20pm.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 15.

Judge David Pugh remanded Everett in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man fined £2,000 for selling illegal cigarettes and tobacco
  2. 2 Thieves steal bag from car parked in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Public blocked from beach as Southwold Harbour repair works to begin
  1. 4 Man, 70, pulled from Lowestoft sea as he battles rip current
  2. 5 'We owe them' - Lowestoft Freemasons thank NHS staff at special event
  3. 6 Denmark Road becomes England Road to mark semi-final victory
  4. 7 Fire crews called to first floor flat blaze in Lowestoft
  5. 8 Have your say on Lowestoft seafront revamp
  6. 9 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
  7. 10 Faulty swing bridge forces trains to go slow
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The aftermath, as Whapload Road in Lowestoft remains closed for an uprooted tree to be felled.

Video

Watch - Moment dangerous tree felled as busy road closed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty and Julie Cox, Michael and Carole Gorrod, Rose Sinacola and Linda Taylor at the retirement of Mrs Gorrod.

Long serving café owner 'overwhelmed' by well wishes on retirement

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft bike lock neck surrey street clapham road

Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A power cut hit more than 400 homes in Waveney on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Cable fault knocks out power to hundreds of homes and businesses

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon