Man denies wounding and possessing a stun gun

Published: 4:06 PM July 9, 2021

Leon Neal has been jailed for four months after a police chase through Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a man accused of wounding another man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm is expected to get under way in September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 9, for a case management hearing via a video link was Adam Burke, 38, of Lovewell Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft.

Burke pleaded not guilty to wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on March 17 this year.

He has also denied having a glass bottle as an offensive weapon in Waterloo Road, Lowestoft, on the same date and possessing a prohibited weapon, a stun gun, on March 18.

Burke’s trial, which is expected to last four to five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing September 20.