Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus

Published: 3:58 PM June 27, 2021

A man exposed himself to people waiting at a bus stop in Kessingland.

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to identify the man following the incident at a bus stop on Field Lane on June 25, at around 7.45am.

After the incident, the man walked away towards the beach.

Police have described him as white and in his 30s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with blonde frizzy hair and of average build.

At the time, he was wearing baggy, neutral coloured clothes.

Anyone who believes they know the man is urged to contact Suffolk Police officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/34221/21, or email michelle.stimpson@suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.