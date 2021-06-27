News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:58 PM June 27, 2021   
Field Lane, Kessingland. Photo: Google.

Field Lane, Kessingland. Photo: Google. - Credit: Google Maps

A man exposed himself to people waiting at a bus stop in Kessingland.

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to identify the man following the incident at a bus stop on Field Lane on June 25, at around 7.45am.

After the incident, the man walked away towards the beach.

Police have described him as white and in his 30s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with blonde frizzy hair and of average build.

At the time, he was wearing baggy, neutral coloured clothes.

Anyone who believes they know the man is urged to contact Suffolk Police officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/34221/21, or email michelle.stimpson@suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver
  2. 2 Lane blocked following collision on A47 near Lowestoft
  3. 3 'Booked up but no staff': Tourism bosses' new problem
  1. 4 Caravan park's bid to extend holiday season to 11 months is opposed
  2. 5 Police appeal after wallet with £1,100 lost in DIY shop
  3. 6 Former dry cleaners set to be auctioned off
  4. 7 Police concerned for welfare of missing 23-year-old Lowestoft man
  5. 8 Thousands of bird boxes and 500 flags decorate town for festival
  6. 9 Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus
  7. 10 Hunt for man wanted for assaults in Lowestoft
Kessingland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Art Eternal Tattoo Studio in Pakefield.

Coronavirus

Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
post office waveney crescent

Suffolk Constabulary

Cash and computer stolen as post office smashed during burglary

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-h

Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of land north of Union Lane, Oulton.

Last chance to have your say on plans for 150 new Lowestoft homes

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon