Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man exposes himself to woman in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:39 PM June 7, 2022
A man exposed himself to a woman as she was walking along Arbor Lane in Lowestoft.

A man has exposed himself to a woman in a lane in Lowestoft. 

It happened as she was walking along Arbor Lane at about 7.45am on Monday, June 6. 

The man also made lewd comments to the victim. 

He is described as being white with a tan and he was wearing glasses, a dark coat, and trousers.  

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/34735/22 via the website here or by emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.  

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

