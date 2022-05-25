News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man arrested for allegedly 'shooting gulls' faces no further action

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:02 PM May 25, 2022
Suffolk police Lowestoft

Suffolk police officers and armed police were called to the scene in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following reports that someone was shooting gulls with an air rifle will face no further action.

A police investigation was launched after armed officers were called to the scene in Lowestoft on Monday evening (May 23).

Police were alerted after a man was reportedly seen with an air rifle shooting gulls in the Thurston Road area of Lowestoft at about 6pm on Monday.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation Centre for questioning, with an air rifle seized at the scene.

On Wednesday morning (May 25) police said the man now faces "no further action" after being released from police custody.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the man had been released from custody.






Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

