Man hit with £100 fine after police sniff out 'birthday cannabis'

Officers sniffed out cannabis held by Jake Daffin in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

﻿A 26-year-old Lowestoft man who was found to have a small amount of cannabis he said was for his birthday has been fined £100.

Jake Daffin was a passenger in a car that had been involved in an accident when officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

He admitted he had some cannabis in his bag and showed them where it was, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, February 11.

Daffin was arrested and was upset and apologetic, said Lynne Shirley, prosecuting.

Daffin of Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, admitted possession of a small amount of cannabis in July last year and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Recorder Richard Atchley fined him £100 for possessing cannabis and ordered him to pay £100 costs.

Andrew Thompson for Daffin said his client had the cannabis because it was his birthday and regretted the lapse which put him in breach of the suspended sentence.

He said Daffin was a skilled woodworker and was hoping to set up his own business.