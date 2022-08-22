News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man followed and verbally abused while visiting One Stop shop

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:00 PM August 22, 2022
A man in his 50s was followed and verbally abused by another man while visiting a shop in Oulton Road, Lowestoft

A man in his 50s was followed and verbally abused by another man while visiting a shop in Oulton Road, Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A man in his 50s has been followed and verbally abused by another man in a shop in Lowestoft.

The incident happened between 12.25pm and 12.40pm on Sunday, August 7, at the One Stop in Oulton Road.

A man in his 50s entered the store and was followed by another man known to them. 

While at the ATM the second man became verbally abusive to the victim, making threats to him that were repeated at the checkout.

The suspect then went into the Norman Warrior pub and then left the premises, following the victim along Fir Lane.

He then grabbed the victim by the clothing making accusations before the two parted.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Fir Lane or the verbal argument inside the shop should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime number 37/52236/22.

