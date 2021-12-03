Man found by police after Honda stolen from car park
Published: 1:49 PM December 3, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A man has been found following a CCTV appeal from police after a Honda was stolen from a car park in Lowestoft.
It follows an incident at around 12.15pm on Tuesday, September 21 in Surrey Street when a vehicle was taken from the car park there.
The owner parked the blue Honda behind Barclay's bank in London Road North, but discovered it was gone when they returned.
A wallet, a set of house keys and bank cards were in the car at the time.
Police say the bank cards were fraudulently used in Lowestoft town centre a short while later.
Suffolk police said they would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with the CCTV appeal.
Most Read
- 1 67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed
- 2 Fire officer to step down after 17 years of service for new role
- 3 'Wonderful': Stunning portrait of 'A Lowestoft Man' delights all
- 4 Man arrested in connection with Lowestoft assault
- 5 Refillable Adnams beer, wine and gin hits high street stores
- 6 'I was just really drunk' - man squared up to police after pub call-out
- 7 Stunning drone photos capture first snowfall this winter
- 8 'Completely unacceptable': Dismay as church is targeted during vandalism spree
- 9 Council to create new trading company to deliver key services
- 10 Lowestoft lighting the way in region's fight against food waste