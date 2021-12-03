Man found by police after Honda stolen from car park

Police released a CCTV image of a man after a Honda Jazz was stolen in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been found following a CCTV appeal from police after a Honda was stolen from a car park in Lowestoft.

It follows an incident at around 12.15pm on Tuesday, September 21 in Surrey Street when a vehicle was taken from the car park there.

The owner parked the blue Honda behind Barclay's bank in London Road North, but discovered it was gone when they returned.

A wallet, a set of house keys and bank cards were in the car at the time.

Police say the bank cards were fraudulently used in Lowestoft town centre a short while later.

Suffolk police said they would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with the CCTV appeal.