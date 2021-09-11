Man hit with club and struck with knife in Lowestoft assault
- Credit: James Weeds
A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted with a club and struck with a knife on the head and neck in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 11).
The victim, aged in his late 30s, met a group known to him at 1.35am, and tried to resolve a previous argument. After the conversation, the man walked away when he was attacked by three males.
The victim continued to walk away from the scene, leaving a trail of blood as he headed towards the Jubilee petrol station.
His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Enquires are on-going to locate and arrest the suspects, who are thought to be known to him. Anyone who saw the incident, knows who the suspects were or their current whereabouts or saw the man walking down towards the Jubilee filling station should contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime number 37/50234/21.