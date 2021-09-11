News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man hit with club and struck with knife in Lowestoft assault

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:32 PM September 11, 2021    Updated: 12:38 PM September 11, 2021
Lowestoft assault on high street

An assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 11) on Lowestoft High Street - Credit: James Weeds

A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted with a club and struck with a knife on the head and neck in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 11).

The victim, aged in his late 30s, met a group known to him at 1.35am, and tried to resolve a previous argument. After the conversation, the man walked away when he was attacked by three males.

Lane cordoned off following Lowestoft High Street assault

An alleyway has been cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street - Credit: James Weeds

The victim continued to walk away from the scene, leaving a trail of blood as he headed towards the Jubilee petrol station. 

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Lowestoft assault on High Street September 11

The victim left a trail of blood from the high street to the Jubilee petrol station - Credit: James Weeds

Enquires are on-going to locate and arrest the suspects, who are thought to be known to him. Anyone who saw the incident, knows who the suspects were or their current whereabouts  or saw the man walking down towards the Jubilee filling station should contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime number 37/50234/21.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Lowestoft

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Lowestoft - Credit: James Weeds


