Man in 30s arrested after home and shop raided by police

A "large amount" of fake cigarettes and a car were among a number of items seized from a shop in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

Investigations are continuing after a man in his 30s was arrested following raids in a coastal town.

With a "large amount" of fake cigarettes, tobacco and a car seized from a shop and a home in Lowestoft last Friday, October 28 it led to an arrest on suspicion of money laundering.

Cash was also seized in the joint police and HMRC operation in north Lowestoft, along with a red Suzuki Swift that was being "used as an overflow unit" for excess cigarettes.

A police spokesman said: "The warrants involved a home and a business premises.

"A Lowestoft man in his 30s was arrested and was taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for questioning."

The man was subsequently released on bail "while the investigation continues," according to police.

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/68871/22.