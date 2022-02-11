News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man punched in the face while being robbed by three men

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:10 AM February 11, 2022
The entrance to the Britten Centre in London Road North, Lowestoft, where the robbery took place.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched in the face in a robbery in London Road North, Lowestoft.

A man in his 50s was punched in the face when a group of three men robbed him in Lowestoft.

While walking along London Road North at 6pm on Monday, February 7, the man was stopped by three males near the entrance to the Britten Centre.

One of the men made a comment about taking money from the victim before punching him in the face.

The victim gave the suspect a quantity of money from his wallet and the men walked away, heading south on London Road North.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Officers would also like to find a taxi driver who reportedly spoke to the victim at the bus station on Gordon Road before taking him to Lowestoft Police Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowestoft CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/7949/22.

Alternatively, people can report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

