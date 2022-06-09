News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man in 50s recovering after suffering serious head injuries in crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:33 PM June 9, 2022
Blundeston crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

A man in his 50s has been released from hospital and is recovering at home after suffering serious head injuries in a crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a possible road traffic collision in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, almost three weeks ago in which a cyclist was seriously injured.

Issuing a further appeal for witnesses and information, police had been called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.43am on Saturday, May 21 to reports that a male cyclist had been found injured in Flixton Road at the junction with Somerleyton Road on the B1074 in Blundeston.

The cyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Blundeston crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

Officers said that the man in his 50s has now returned home.

A police spokesman said: "We are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information or may have seen the cyclist in the area at the time."

Blundeston crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

Witnesses, or anyone who was driving in the area at around 10.30am and has dashcam footage of cyclists or vehicles, should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference CAD 118 of May 21, on 101.

