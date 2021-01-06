Man suffers 'potentially life-changing' injury in A12 crash
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A12.
Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and a rapid response vehicle responded after the man was involved in a collision with a car on the A12 at Henstead, near Lowestoft about 9.15pm on January 5.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following the serious crash on the A12 in Henstead, involving a male pedestrian and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.
A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment to a potentially life-changing leg injury."
The northbound section of the A12 was closed for over two hours, reopening at 11.35pm.
An air ambulance spokesman said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and police with a man in his 30s who was injured in a road traffic collision.
"Doctor Victor Inyang and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care at the scene, including sedating the patient and splinting an injury."
Witnesses – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham, quoting reference 808/21 on 101 or email Byron.Hearsum@suffolk.pnn.police.uk