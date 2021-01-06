Man suffers 'potentially life-changing' injury in A12 crash

Published: 5:06 PM January 6, 2021

The rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, police and EEAST responded. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A12.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and a rapid response vehicle responded after the man was involved in a collision with a car on the A12 at Henstead, near Lowestoft about 9.15pm on January 5.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the serious crash on the A12 in Henstead, involving a male pedestrian and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment to a potentially life-changing leg injury."

The northbound section of the A12 was closed for over two hours, reopening at 11.35pm.

An air ambulance spokesman said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and police with a man in his 30s who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Victor Inyang and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care at the scene, including sedating the patient and splinting an injury."

Witnesses – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham, quoting reference 808/21 on 101 or email Byron.Hearsum@suffolk.pnn.police.uk