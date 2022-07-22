Man 'punched to the head' before attackers fled scene

The man was punched on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction. - Credit: Google Images

A man suffered head and facial injuries after he was punched in a late night attack.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the assault in Lowestoft this week.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.35pm on Tuesday, July 19 to St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft - close to the Tennyson Road junction - to a report that a man had been punched to the head, suffering facial and head injuries.

"These are not believed to be serious.

"Two men then ran from the scene towards the High Street."

The men police are keen to trace are both described as wearing white t-shirts.

They are aged between 20 and 30 with brown hair.

One of the attackers is described as having short curly hair, of a broad build, with tattoos.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/45927/22 via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.