WATCH: Moment jailed robber threatens man with hammer at garage

The moment Jerry Lawson robbed a man at a garage in Lowestoft with a hammer - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man has been jailed for more than six years after threatening a man with a hammer and kicking him to the floor.

Jerry Lawson, 33 and of no fixed address, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court today (July 8) after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident took place at the Shell Garage on High Street in Lowestoft on May 10 at 7.40pm.

A man in his 50s was returning to his Nissan Duke, the only vehicle in the lot, after paying for petrol when Lawson ran over and kicked him in the back.

The man fell to the floor and Lawson threatened him with a claw hammer and demanded his keys.

Lawson then made several unsuccessful attempts to start the vehicle before returning to the victim.

He dragged the man to the car and demanded he turn the engine on.

When this was unsuccessful, Lawson ran off with the man's keys.

Lawson was tracked by CCTV and was pursued on foot by officers who arrested him minutes later at Britten Shopping Centre.

- Credit: Suffolk Police

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning and later charged.

Lawson was sentenced to 64 months in jail for robbery and 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay the victim a surcharge of £190.

Detective Constable Anne-Marie Davison, the investigating officer of the case, said: “This was a shocking display of violence and would have been a frightening experience for the victim.

“It is clear that Lawson targeted the victim as he was the only person present at the garage, and had he been successful in starting the vehicle, there is no doubt that he would have driven away.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed out by the court and hope it sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate the behaviour of anybody who arms themselves with a weapon and commits a crime.”