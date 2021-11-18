Man jailed for raping Lowestoft woman after she fell over

A 35-year-old man who raped a Lowestoft woman after grabbing her hair and pulling some of it out has been jailed for six years and five months.

The woman had fallen over after spraining her ankle and while she was face down on the ground Daniel Lee had pulled down her trousers and raped her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said that during the attack the woman had repeatedly said "No" and "I don’t want this."

Lee, formerly of Lowestoft but now living in Orchard Close, Morton in Lincolnshire, admitted one offence of rape.

In addition to being jailed he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was banned from contacting the victim until further order.

In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said she had turned to drink and drugs as a coping mechanism following the rape and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard Lee felt genuine remorse and hated himself for what he’d done.