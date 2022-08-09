News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after man made lewd comment

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:41 PM August 9, 2022
A woman was left in distress after a lewd comment was made by a man sitting on a bench in Pakefield.

A woman was left in distress after a lewd comment was made by a man sitting on a bench in Pakefield. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman is said to be "alarmed and distressed" after she was approached by a man who made a lewd comment.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man, who was sitting on a bench overlooking the beach in Pakefield, made the comment to a woman who passed him at 6.30pm on Monday, August 8.

It happened between the Jolly Sailors pub and All Saints Road.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, of medium build, clean-shaven and wearing beige clothing.

He was wearing a t-shirt, trousers and a round canvas hat with a brim around it.

Anyone with information which could help the enquiry is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/50935/22.

