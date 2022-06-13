News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of neglect after girls found in street

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:07 PM June 13, 2022
Two toddlers were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday morning

Two toddlers were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday morning before they were reunited with family. - Credit: Google Images

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers were found alone in a street.

Police had launched an appeal after the two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than a year old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft about 9.30am today (Monday).

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

The force tweeted: "Lowestoft police have reunited the two toddlers found in the town's Crown Street West this morning with their family and want to thank public and media for their help."

Later, a police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect and he is being interviewed at Great Yarmouth police investigation centre."

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

