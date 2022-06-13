Man arrested on suspicion of neglect after girls found in street

Two toddlers were found in Crown Street West, Lowestoft, on Monday morning before they were reunited with family. - Credit: Google Images

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after two toddlers were found alone in a street.

Police had launched an appeal after the two young girls - believed to be aged around three and less than a year old - were found in Crown Street West in Lowestoft about 9.30am today (Monday).

The children - who were unharmed - were taken to Lowestoft police station as officers searched for the girls' family.

They were reunited by 11.30am as officers confirmed the girls' family had been found.

The force tweeted: "Lowestoft police have reunited the two toddlers found in the town's Crown Street West this morning with their family and want to thank public and media for their help."

Later, a police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of neglect and he is being interviewed at Great Yarmouth police investigation centre."