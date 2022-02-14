News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man attacked from behind by group of youths in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:54 PM February 14, 2022
A man was attacked from behind in the junction between Hollingsworth Road and Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

A man was attacked from behind in the junction between Hollingsworth Road and Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

A man was punched from behind by a unknown suspect while walking home in Lowestoft.

At 1.30am on Tuesday, February 8, a man was walking along Hollingsworth Road at the junction with Yarmouth Road when he was punched from behind causing injury.

The suspect was unknown to the man and was accompanied by three other youths all wearing dark tracksuits.

Police are asking anyone with information or any dash cam footage in relation to this matter to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the reference number 37/8060/22.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

