Published: 1:35 PM August 31, 2021

A 43-year-old man has been released on bail following a sexual assault in Lowestoft - Credit: Archant 2015

A man from Lowestoft has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody following an incident that occurred between 9pm to 10pm on Thursday, August 26 in an alleyway near Britten Road.

The man has been bailed until September 16.

The victim of the assault, a woman aged in her 40s, is currently being supported by specialist trained officers.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact the police, quoting crime reference 37/47236/21.



