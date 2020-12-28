News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Investigations continue after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:00 PM December 28, 2020   
Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road i

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A man remains under investigation following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with a punctured lung.

Police investigations are continuing almost six months after the crash on Long Road in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 after a cyclist and an Audi A4 were involved in the collision.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and he was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

At the time of the collision, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

Now, five-and-a-half months on from the crash, a police spokesman said: “There are no further updates.

"The man remains under investigation.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/37932/20.



