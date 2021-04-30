Suspended sentence for man after thefts from 'a number of shops'

Published: 4:21 PM April 30, 2021

A man who stole more than £800 worth of items from various shops in Lowestoft has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Lee Streeter, 51, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from numerous shops in Lowestoft, which happened between April 17 and April 28.

After being arrested by police on Wednesday on suspicion of committing a number of shoplifting offences in Lowestoft, Streeter was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and subsequently charged with six counts of theft.

A police spokesman said: "The thefts took place from a number of shops in Lowestoft between April 17 and 28.

"The value of the items stolen was more than £800."

Streeter appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 29, and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12-months.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.



