Man threatened to stab passerby in Lowestoft bus station
- Credit: Google
A man carrying a large canvas print threatened to stab another man in a Lowestoft bus station.
On Saturday, February 12 at 5.10pm, a man and his partner were walking through the bus station on Gordon Road when another man accosted them.
The man shouted at the victim and threatened to stab him but no weapons were seen.
Neither the victim nor his partner knew the man.
The suspect is described as a man in his 50s and of medium build.
He is said to have been wearing a navy blue jacket, black trousers, red trainers, a blue baseball cap with white stripes and was carrying a large canvas print.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9091/22.
Most Read
- 1 School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets
- 2 All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings
- 3 Town councillor steps down due to health reasons
- 4 Locals react after group of 10 youths allegedly cause damage to home
- 5 Lowestoft sex offender ordered to sign register as trial ditched
- 6 Man attacked from behind by group of youths in Lowestoft
- 7 Lowestoft arsonist started fire at 15 storey block of flats during row
- 8 Man hit with £100 fine after police sniff out 'birthday cannabis'
- 9 Empty shop could be converted into house of multiple occupancy
- 10 Man punched in the face while being robbed by three men
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.