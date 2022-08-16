News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:33 AM August 16, 2022
Police have released CCTV images in connection with the incident in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Police have released CCTV images in connection with the incident in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police have released a CCTV image after a man threw a brick through a living room window in Lowestoft.

It happened on Wednesday, August 3, in Kirkley Run.

The brick was thrown into the front lounge window causing it to smash.

It comes after an incident in the same road on Monday, August 1, at 5.55pm, when a silver Mercedes had its tyres slashed.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Police on 101 or online at suffolk.police.uk.

