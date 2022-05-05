News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man to be charged after drugs are seized in early morning raid

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:21 PM May 5, 2022
Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft

Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

A man is due to appear in court next month in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft.

The man has been served a summons to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 8 where he will be charged with two drug offences.

It comes after officers from the east Kestrel team raided a property on Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, January 7.

The early morning raid led to a man and woman being arrested as a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized along with a substantial amount of cash.

They were initially arrested for the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering, but with the money laundering investigation ending, inquiries were continuing last month in connection with the drug offences.

A police spokesman said: "A 24 year-old man from Lowestoft has been summonsed to appear at Great Yarmouth magistrates court on June 8 where he will face charges of possessing a class A drug and possessing a class B drug."

